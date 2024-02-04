Here and Now 2/4/24: National Geographic's 'Genius' focuses on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X

The stars of National Geographic's 'Genius: MLK/X' joins Sandra Bookman on this week's 'Here and Now' to discuss the new docudrama series.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As Black History Month gets underway, a new series is exploring the lives of iconic Civil Rights leaders, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

We'll introduce you to the stars of National Geographic's docudrama series, "Genius: MLK/X."

Also ahead, cardiovascular disparities and a new clinical trial at Mount Sinai that focuses on women and minorities.

Plus, celebrating a century of black art and artists at the Montclair Art Museum.

And the author of a new book putting a spotlight once again on Hollywood's first African American movie goddess: Lena Horne.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

