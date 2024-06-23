Here and Now 6/23/24: FDNY launches campaign to increase diversity among New York's Bravest

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh joins Here and Now to discuss the department's new recruitment campaign to boost diversity among its ranks.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh joins Here and Now to discuss the department's new recruitment campaign to boost diversity among its ranks.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh joins Here and Now to discuss the department's new recruitment campaign to boost diversity among its ranks.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh joins Here and Now to discuss the department's new recruitment campaign to boost diversity among its ranks.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The FDNY has long struggled to increase diversity among its ranks.

Right now, less than 25 percent of New York City firefighters are Black, Latino or Asian, according to the New York City Council. Only about 1 percent of firefighters are women. The department's new recruitment campaign, "All Heroes Welcome" is aimed at addressing this issue.

FDNY Commissioner, Laura Kavanagh joins Sandra Bookman on Here and Now to discuss the departments new campaign.

Plus, learn about the new film chronicling the life of FDNY's first Black commissioner, Robert O. Lowery. His daughter joins the show to discusses her father's legacy.

Also ahead: For nearly 150 years, "The Fresh Air Fund" has provided free, life-changing experiences one summer at a time.

The non-profit has impacted the lives of almost two million children from underserved communities--making good on the promise in its motto "a summer can last a lifetime." Here to tell us more about the Fresh Air Fund and its programs is Chief Operating Officer, Michael Clarke.

When is a backpack more than just a way to carry your stuff? When it's a "B. Brave backpack by S.K. Wilbur."

His creations are designed to empower and promote social justice -- with art inspired by historical superheroes, like Ruby Bridges, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Thurgood Marshall. Backpacks with a back story here to tell us more is the designer and founder of the B. Brave Company, Wilbur Pack Jr.

And later: From the streets of New York City to the biggest stage in sports, breaking, also known as break dancing, will make its official debut at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. It's an urban dance style that originated in the Bronx and emerged from hip hop culture.

Perhaps no one knows more about the remarkable athleticism it takes to be a successful B-boy or B-girl than Here and Now's next guest. He is one of the original members of New York City Breakers: Tony "Mr. Wave" Wesley.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HERE AND NOW PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

WATCH Here and Now on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS