Driver arrested after car backed into NYPD officer in Manhattan; Cop shot back at vehicle, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Tim Fleischer has the latest on the NYPD officer hit during a traffic stop.

By Eyewitness News
Updated 39 minutes ago
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman is under arrest after she allegedly struck two NYPD officers with her car during an attempted traffic stop Thursday night, and one of the officers is under investigation for firing shots at her vehicle.

Police said Veronica Jagdio was arrested Friday, and charges are pending.

The wild chain of events began at 8:50 p.m. when officers on patrol tried to stop a black BMW sedan at East 92nd Street near Second Avenue. They wanted to stop the driver for a tinted windows violation.

Police said they smelled marijuana in the car, which was occupied by four people.

Suddenly, the BMW attempted to flee, striking one in the elbow officer and the other in the hand, and fled south on the FDR Drive.

Officers tried to stop the BMW again at East 15th Street and the FDR. As police approached the car, it went into reverse, nearly striking the officers and hitting their vehicle.

As the BMW fled back onto the FDR, one of the officers fired several shots at the vehicle. The NYPD said this officer may have violated department guidelines, and as a result, he's been placed on modified assignment.

The vehicle was found abandoned with its windows shot out on the Houston Street exit ramp of the FDR.

One of the passengers, a 20-year-old man, apparently took himself to the hospital. He is currently being held on a parole warrant.

The FDR Drive was closed south of 23rd Street for the investigation but has since reopened.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattaneast villageofficer injurednypd
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NYPD officer struck by vehicle on Lower East Side
TOP STORIES
Massive NY loan fraud ring busted: Hundreds of victims targeted
Updated an hour ago
Teen arrested after shots fired on busy street in front of kids
Updated 25 minutes ago
Victoria's Secret to close 53 stores this year
Updated 6 minutes ago
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather: March in like a snow lion
Updated 15 minutes ago
25-year-old cyclist killed in apparent Brooklyn hit-and-run
Updated 24 minutes ago
2 seriously injured in NYC high rise fire, officials say
Updated 25 minutes ago
Show More
Couple buys 45 hotel rooms for homeless in the snow
Updated 2 hours ago
Police: Man staged abduction to avoid paying Super Bowl debts
Updated an hour ago
MTA custodian stole headphones from sleeping commuter: Police
Updated an hour ago
8 people hurt in NYC fire; Dog killed, resident says
Driver arrested after dump truck rolls over onto day care lawn
Updated an hour ago
More TOP STORIES News