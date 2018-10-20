Driver indicted in attack on man walking to synagogue in Brooklyn

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --A livery driver has been indicted after a vicious attack in the middle of a street in Brooklyn last week.
A grand jury jury has indicted the alleged attacker for assault as a hate crime.
Police say 37-year-old Farrukh Afzal brutally beat Lipa Schwartz as he walked to a synagogue.
The 62-year-old is recovering from cuts and bruising.
Schwartz was on his way to service, which he attends every day, when he said the driver jumped out of his cab and started attacking him. The savage beating happened on 13th Avenue by 46th Street. The victim's holy items were scattered on the ground.
Another member of the Hasidic community tried to help, and the attacker then chased after him.
Eyewitness News is told Afzal, from Staten Island, drove for a car service in Brooklyn and has been arrested numerous times.
