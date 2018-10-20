Driver indicted in attack on man walking to synagogue in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

A man has been indicted for an attack on a street in Borough Park.

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A livery driver has been indicted after a vicious attack in the middle of a street in Brooklyn last week.

A grand jury jury has indicted the alleged attacker for assault as a hate crime.

Police say 37-year-old Farrukh Afzal brutally beat Lipa Schwartz as he walked to a synagogue.

The 62-year-old is recovering from cuts and bruising.

Schwartz was on his way to service, which he attends every day, when he said the driver jumped out of his cab and started attacking him. The savage beating happened on 13th Avenue by 46th Street. The victim's holy items were scattered on the ground.



Another member of the Hasidic community tried to help, and the attacker then chased after him.

Eyewitness News is told Afzal, from Staten Island, drove for a car service in Brooklyn and has been arrested numerous times.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road rageassaultattackarrestBorough ParkNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.6 billion after no winners
'Right to Know' act begins in New York City for NYPD
8-vehicle pileup on LIE leaves 6 injured, 1 arrested
Girl reunited with family after left alone in front of school
Woman says her Lyft driver had mental breakdown while driving
Saudis blame 'fistfight' for journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death
15-year-old recovering after being attacked by pit bull
What life is like now for man arrested at age 11 for pregnant woman's death
Show More
2 Metro-North workers hurt when car explodes in rail yard
Mom explains why she spanked teen who took her BMW
Proud Boys members arrested in clash after GOP speaker
Long Island teacher accused of sex with 14-year-old girl
District apologizes after students served kangaroo meat
More News