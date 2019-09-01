Driver killed, police officer seriously injured in crash in Bay Shore

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police say a driver was killed and a police officer seriously injured in a crash on Long Island Sunday morning.According to Suffolk County Police, the officer was driving in a police vehicle northbound on Fifth Avenue in Bay Shore at about 6:10 a.m when a southbound Honda Civic veered into the northbound lanes and struck the vehicle.The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity has not yet been released.The officer was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.----------