INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) --
A driver nearly struck several NYPD officers as he spun in circles and crashed into cars on a Manhattan street before speeding away during a wild traffic stop.

Police say the driver got onto the Henry Hudson Parkway going the wrong way, before eventually crashing into another car in the Bronx.

The Toyota Sienna driver was boxed in by the NYPD and refused police orders.

The incident happened at Dyckman Street and Payson Avenue in Manhattan around 4 a.m. The driver, George Lopez, 27, who lives nearby was pulled over for erratic driving.

Police say Lopez then went north in the southbound lane on the Henry Hudson Parkway. He reportedly got off in the Bronx at Moshulu Parkway and crashed into a RAV4.

Both drivers were rushed to the hospital with neck and back injuries.

The Sienna is now at the 34th Police Precinct - mangled to bits and pieces. The rubber is shredded off its wheels, and it has no bumpers and no doors.

Lopez was charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs, reckless driving - and he had no license.

The other driver suffered only minor injuries.

