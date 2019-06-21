Arrest after drugs, guns found inside illegal Spring Valley day care

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Police arrested a Rockland County man accused of having illegal loaded firearms and a large amount of drugs inside a home being used as a day care.The day care was being operated illegally inside the home on Lake Street in Spring Valley.Police say following an investigation, they arrested Quran Dent-Chapman, 25.He's charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, loaded firearm, and criminal possession of a controlled substance with an intent to sell.Police found 200 pills of oxycodone in the residence. Six children were in attendance at the day care at the time of Dent-Chapman's arrest.They say he was selling drugs out of the home while the day care was operational.The Clarkstown Police Department, Rockland County Sheriff's Department, Orangetown Police Department and Ramapo Police Department assisted in the investigation and arrest.----------