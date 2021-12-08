Tuesday's sunset was earliest of the year, but why not on Winter Solstice?

You might be surprised to hear that. Many people think the earliest sunset is on the Winter Solstice, which takes place December 21.
However, the sunset actually comes a little later on the solstice, but it's the sunrises that also come a little later.
In fact, the sunrise will continue to come later for another month.
For comparison, Tuesday's sunrise came at 7:07 a.m., whereas the sunrise one month from now will come at 7:20 a.m.
Today's sunset came at 4:28 p.m., and one month from now it will come at 4:44 p.m.
