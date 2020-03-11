4 Chinese restaurants in Brooklyn shut down amid coronavirus fears

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four Chinese restaurants in Brooklyn have closed their doors amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The businesses in Sunset Park now have posted signs in their windows saying they're closed until further notice.
They are East Harbor Seafood Palace, Bamboo Garden, Park Asia, and Affable Eatery.
Many Asian restaurants and businesses say they had suffered a steep decline in customers even before a single COVID-19 case was diagnosed in New York.
