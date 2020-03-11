Coronavirus

4 Chinese restaurants in Brooklyn shut down amid coronavirus fears

By Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four Chinese restaurants in Brooklyn have closed their doors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The businesses in Sunset Park now have posted signs in their windows saying they're closed until further notice.

They are East Harbor Seafood Palace, Bamboo Garden, Park Asia, and Affable Eatery.

Many Asian restaurants and businesses say they had suffered a steep decline in customers even before a single COVID-19 case was diagnosed in New York.

INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City
Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases
Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssunset parkbrooklynnew york citycoronavirusstore closingrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More than 2 dozen statues outfitted with face masks
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News