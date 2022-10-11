2nd suspect arrested in deadly double shooting in Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police arrested a second suspect in a deadly double shooting in East Harlem.
Mario Jones, 31, now faces murder and weapon charges.
Police also arrested 30-year-old Tynika Johnson in the incident.
Johnson also faces murder charge.
Charles Buckner, 38, was shot and killed in February.
A 24-year-old man was also hurt in the shooting.
Police have not said what motivated the deadly violence.
