2nd suspect arrested in deadly double shooting in Harlem

Eyewitness News
12 minutes ago
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police arrested a second suspect in a deadly double shooting in East Harlem.

Mario Jones, 31, now faces murder and weapon charges.

Police also arrested 30-year-old Tynika Johnson in the incident.

Johnson also faces murder charge.

Charles Buckner, 38, was shot and killed in February.

A 24-year-old man was also hurt in the shooting.

Police have not said what motivated the deadly violence.

