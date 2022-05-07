Two men shot near Central Park; investigation underway

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on East 110th Street and 5th Avenue in East Harlem.
The gunman struck one victim in the right leg and the other in the stomach and the arm.
Doctors are treating both victims at Harlem Hospital and expect them to survive.
The motive of the shooting is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
ALSO READ | Woman held up at gunpoint for Mercedes by two men on Long Island
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip