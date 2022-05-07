Two men shot near Central Park; investigation underway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11824293" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman was forced from her car at gunpoint by two thieves who made off with the vehicle on Long Island Thursday night.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after two men were shot near Central Park on Saturday evening.The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on East 110th Street and 5th Avenue in East Harlem.The gunman struck one victim in the right leg and the other in the stomach and the arm.Doctors are treating both victims at Harlem Hospital and expect them to survive.The motive of the shooting is unknown.The investigation is ongoing.----------