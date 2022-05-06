Woman heldup at gunpoint for Mercedes by 2 men in Wantagh, Nassau County

By Eyewitness News
WANTAGH, Nassau County (WABC) -- A woman was forced from her car at gunpoint on Long Island by two men.

It happened on Thursday at 9 p.m. on Ridgewood Drive in Wantagh.


The 44-year-old woman had just parked her 2020 Mercedes-Benz, got out, and went to the passenger side of the vehicle to get her belongings.

That's when two men walked up to her and pointed a gun at her and demanded the key to the car.

She complied and the two men got into the vehicle and drove away southbound on Wantagh Avenue.

The men were only described as being dressed in all black-colored clothing.




The victim also told police she saw a dark-colored older model SUV leave the scene following behind the suspects driving her vehicle.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

