28-year-old man critical after shooting near bus stop in New York City

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest early Sunday morning.

The incident was reported near a bus stop at East 116th Street and Madison Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Harlem.

It is not clear what led to the shooting, but police are still searching for the shooter.

Few other details were released.

