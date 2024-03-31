29-year-old man shot in upper thigh in Bronx: police

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot in the upper thigh in the Bronx on Sunday.

Authorities say the incident occurred at 851 East Tremont Avenue just after 4:25 a.m.

The victim was transported to St. Barnabas and is in critical but stable condition.

It's unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside of a deli located at the scene.

