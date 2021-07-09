Man riding e-bike fatally struck in East Village hit-and-run

It happened as he was attempting to cross East Houston Street in the East Village around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Police believe 24-year-old Borkot Ullah was struck by a black Subaru Outback that was traveling eastbound on East Houston Street.
The vehicle did not remain at the scene and was later seen heading northbound on the FDR Drive.
Ullah was pronounced dead at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made.
MORE NEWS: Girl has surgery to remove cantaloupe-sized growth from face
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube