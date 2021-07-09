Man riding e-bike fatally struck in East Village hit-and-run

By Eyewitness News
Man on e-bike fatally struck in East Village hit-and-run

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash as he rode his e-bike in Manhattan.

It happened as he was attempting to cross East Houston Street in the East Village around 11 p.m. Thursday.


Police believe 24-year-old Borkot Ullah was struck by a black Subaru Outback that was traveling eastbound on East Houston Street.



The vehicle did not remain at the scene and was later seen heading northbound on the FDR Drive.

Ullah was pronounced dead at the scene.


So far, no arrests have been made.

MORE NEWS: Girl has surgery to remove cantaloupe-sized growth from face
A 6-year-old girl from a small village in Ethiopia revealed her face for the first time after a lifesaving surgery to remove a facial tumor.



