1 arrested after parents try to push their way into New Jersey middle school graduation

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least one parent was arrested Friday following a disturbance at a middle school graduation in New Jersey.It happened at Costly Middle School in East Orange, where because of bad weather, the graduation was moved inside East Orange High School.Space constraints limited tickets to three per graduate, which led to many people being left outside.They reportedly tried pushing their way into the school, and police arrived and took at least one person into custody.It was unclear if anyone was injured in the chaos.The school district has not yet provided a response at this time.----------