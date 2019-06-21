Education

1 arrested after parents try to push their way into New Jersey middle school graduation

(Tasha Jamison)

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least one parent was arrested Friday following a disturbance at a middle school graduation in New Jersey.

It happened at Costly Middle School in East Orange, where because of bad weather, the graduation was moved inside East Orange High School.

Space constraints limited tickets to three per graduate, which led to many people being left outside.

They reportedly tried pushing their way into the school, and police arrived and took at least one person into custody.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the chaos.

The school district has not yet provided a response at this time.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeast orangeessex countygraduation
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of woman wearing only underwear found on Long Island beach
Mom whose dead babies were found in home cleared of murder
Veterinarians find 19 baby pacifiers inside bulldog's stomach
Rapper Cardi B indicted in New York City strip club melee
Driver critically hurt in Staten Island head-on crash with bus
Boy, 11, wounded when gunman opens fire in Brooklyn
Drugs, guns found inside illegal Rockland day care
Show More
NY lawmakers pull all-nighter, vote to decriminalize pot
NJ Health Department seeing increase in flesh-eating bacteria
Stray bullet critically injures innocent man in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Skies clear for the first day of summer
Sentencing Friday for ex-classmate in murder of Sarah Stern
More TOP STORIES News