10-year-old boy in Colorado calls 911 for help with math homework

A young boy called 911 when he couldn't figure out the answer to his math homework.

FORT COLLINS, Colorado (WABC) --
A 911 dispatcher was able to lend a helping hand when 10-year-old boy called for help -- with a math problem.

"Hi, this isn't an emergency, but I'm 10 years old and I'm working on my math homework right now and I can't figure out what 71 divided by 3,052 is," the young boy told 911 dispatcher Chris Clow.

He was apparently confused because he had the numbers backwards, but Clow took the call in stride. He even pulled out a calculator to find the answer, which was 42.9.

"People think of 911 as a catch-all for 'I need help with something, I don't know who to call," Clow said.

The police department had fun posting about the call on social media, but also reminded everyone that 911 is for real emergencies, not long division.

"It should be noted that FCPD is not responsible for incorrect homework answers. If you or your child believe you need police assistance with an assignment, please contact your School Resource Officer during school hours," the Fort Collins Police Department posted on Facebook.


