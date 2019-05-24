Education

14-year-old Georgia teen accepted to Spelman College

ATLANTA -- A Georgia teen will start her freshman year at university this fall as the youngest student in her college's history.

Fourteen-year-old Sydney Wilson has been a standout student all her life.

She started taking high school classes at the age of 10.

A few months ago, she applied to Spelman College, the famed historically black women's college in Atlanta. She learned just two weeks ago that she got in.

Wilson plans to live on campus like the other students, but she's not worried about the age gap.

"I've been with the older kids all my life, so socially, I don't think it will be a problem for me," Wilson said.

Wilson says she wants to major in biology.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcollegeteenageru.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rep. Nadler suffers health scare on Upper West Side
Police arrest man they say pulled emergency brake on subway
Legionnaires' cluster in NJ: 22 cases, 5 fatal, in Union County
NYPD saves dog swept away by tide in East River
Kidnapper of Wis. girl Jayme Closs to be sentenced Friday
Home intruder steals nothing, cleans home instead, homeowner says
Mayor plans expansion of speed cameras in NYC school zones
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy Friday
Teen mom gets $1 million in college scholarships
Memorial Day travel underway in New York area
All 8 NYC public beaches to open for the summer on Saturday
What you need to know about the 2019 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach
More TOP STORIES News