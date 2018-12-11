A 14-year-old boy was slashed in the head during an altercation at a high school in Queens Tuesday morning.It happened inside Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside around 8:50 a.m.The victim was taken to North Shore-Long Island Jewish Hospital with minor injuries. He is said to be the son of a school safety agent.Police are reportedly searching for the suspect, who is believed to be a ninth grader and just 12 or 13 years old.The school was placed on lockdown as a result, and most students were moved to the auditorium as their parents waited outside."I just came immediately here, so it's disgusting that this is going on here," one parent said. "And this happens to be one of the best schools in Queens."The lockdown ended just before noon, although the suspect wasn't yet located.The suspect was described as wearing blue jeans and a gray or black jacket. He was also wearing a backpack.The weapon has not yet been recovered. There are no metal detectors at this school.The New York City Department of Education released a statement saying, "The safety of students and staff is our top priority, and NYPD and EMS immediately responded to a serious incident at Cardozo High School this morning where a student was transported to the hospital in stable condition. We are working with NYPD as they conduct an investigation, and are taking additional safety measures at the school."----------