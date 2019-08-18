Operation Backpack provides school supplies for children without permanent homes

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An organization in New Jersey held an event Saturday to help school children who don't have a permanent home.The Junior League of Montclair-Newark hosted Operation Backpack, a school supply and backpack giveaway event for homeless children and those in foster care at the Boys and Girls Club of Newark.Organizers said new school supplies help put students in the right mindset for the fall semester, making the back-to-school preparations as stress-free as possible."Children dealing with issues related to homelessness or new guardians, need tangible community support to experience a smooth transition into a new school year," said Stephanie Hutton, President of the Junior League of Montclair-Newark. "We believe that receiving the new backpacks and school supplies will give them a great start."Backpacks and supplies were provided for children in grades pre-school to high school.----------