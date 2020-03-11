Education

Coronavirus NYC: CUNY, SUNY to move to on-line learning

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Starting March 19th, CUNY and SUNY will move to a distance learning model for the remainder of the spring semester.

They will be releasing students to the best of their ability.

Some programs that must happen on-site will continue if needed but otherwise, they will be doing distance learning.

The campuses on March 19th will be closing for the rest of the semester.

If there is a hardship where you are in a dorm that will be taken into consideration.
