Coronavirus NYC: CUNY, SUNY to move to on-line learning

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Starting March 19th, CUNY and SUNY will move to a distance learning model for the remainder of the spring semester.They will be releasing students to the best of their ability.Some programs that must happen on-site will continue if needed but otherwise, they will be doing distance learning.The campuses on March 19th will be closing for the rest of the semester.If there is a hardship where you are in a dorm that will be taken into consideration.----------