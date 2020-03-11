NEW YORK (WABC) -- Starting March 19th, CUNY and SUNY will move to a distance learning model for the remainder of the spring semester.
They will be releasing students to the best of their ability.
Some programs that must happen on-site will continue if needed but otherwise, they will be doing distance learning.
The campuses on March 19th will be closing for the rest of the semester.
If there is a hardship where you are in a dorm that will be taken into consideration.
INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City
Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases
Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Coronavirus NYC: CUNY, SUNY to move to on-line learning
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More