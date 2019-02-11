EDUCATION

Diocese of Brooklyn to close 3 Catholic schools at end of school year

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
The Diocese of Brooklyn has announced three Catholic academies will close at the end of the school year and another two schools will merge.

Officials announced Friday that Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Academy, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Academy -- both in Brooklyn -- and St. Camillus Catholic Academy in Queens will close after the 2018-2019 school year.

St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Academy and St. Brigid Catholic Academy will merge into the St Brigid-St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Academy.

"It's an emotional time for the diocese when schools have to close because it is affecting the lives of students, parents, and faculty. The decisions come after intense analysis of enrollment trends and the financial picture of each academy," said Superintendent of Schools Thomas Chadzutko.

Board members say students at the impacted schools will be accommodated at nearby Catholic academies. They will receive a $500 tuition assistance grant if they attend an academy or parish school within the Diocese of Brooklyn, as long as they have met all of their financial obligations.

Informational meetings will be held this week. Staff and administrators will be on hand to answer any questions parents might have.

The announcement comes just days after the Archdiocese of New York announced plans to close seven Catholic schools at the end of the academic year.

