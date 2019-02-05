EDUCATION

New York Archdiocese to close 7 schools

Jim Dolan reports on the plans to close seven Catholic schools at the end of this academic year.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Archdiocese of New York has announced plans to close seven Catholic schools at the end of this academic year.

The schools are listed below:

Manhattan
St. Rose of Lima
St. Brigid in Manhattan

Staten Island
Our Lady Help of Christians

Bronx
St. Nicholas of Tolentine
St. Joseph

Dutchess County
St. Mary Elementary School in Wappingers Falls

Sullivan County
St. Peter's Regional School in Liberty.

Church officials say despite their best efforts to maintain the operational and financial viability of these schools, continuing to educate students in buildings that are underutilized and/or in need of significant improvements has proven unfeasible.

All affected families will be welcomed in neighboring Catholic schools, officials said.

"While we sincerely regret ever having to close any schools, the goal is to strengthen the remaining institutions and preserve Catholic education in New York for years to come," said Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York.

The archdiocese closed 60 schools over a 20-month period several years ago but avoided any additional closures the past couple of years.

Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York currently serve more than 62,000 students from Pre-K through 12th grade across 208 schools in ten counties and boroughs throughout New York.

