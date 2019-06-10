Education

Franklin Lakes District schools closed after teachers walk out

new jersey news
By Eyewitness News
FRANKLIN LAKES, New Jersey (WABC) -- Franklin Lakes schools are closed after teachers walked out of class Monday morning in protest of health benefits.

Franklin Lakes Education Association says their contract expired almost two years ago.

The four schools in the district -- Franklin Avenue Middle, High Mountain Road, Colonial Road and Woodside Avenue -- are closed for the day.

