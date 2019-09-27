Harlem school honors students' fathers, male role models in annual rally

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Dozens of fathers and their children marched around a school in Harlem for a great cause.The Locke School of Art and Engineering located between Lenox and 5th Avenue in Harlem, held their annual "Dads Make A Difference Breakfast and Rally" Friday morning, an event meant to highlight the importance of male role models in the lives of children.The event includes an active rally around the school and a breakfast with students and their fathers, grandfathers, uncles, brothers and other strong male role models.Principal Jane Murphy said she understands the importance of an event like this."Not a day goes by that I don't think about my dad, and he passed away a very long time ago," Murphy said. "As adults, we often underestimate how much even the smallest moment can mean to a young person. Dads Make a Difference is our way of honoring the men of this community and the powerful positive impact they have in our lives."The "Dads Make a Difference" event was inspired by WATCH D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students), an organization that provides positive male role models for students.----------