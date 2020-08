NYC Mayor de Blasio unveils Back-to-School Pledge amid reopening debate

EMBED >More News Videos Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, lays out the union's proposals for reopening NYC public schools.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We are exactly three weeks away from the first day of public school in New York City, but many questions about this school year still remain unanswered.The president of the United Federation of Teachers, one of the largest teachers' unions in the nation, is going head-to-head with Mayor Bill de Blasio , saying it's still unsafe to open schools.The mayor responded Thursday morning by announcing, along with Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, what he is calling the city's Back-to-School Pledge.It outlines the City's safety and health commitments to students, parents, and the school community prior to the start of the school year.Full details of the pledge are listed at this end of this article.The teacher's union criticism, and the mayor's response, comes as many colleges are running into problems as students return to campus.In New York City, NYU is accepting students from around the country and around the world, and they are holding classes in person.The school has set up a tent outside the business school for mandatory COVID testing.All students, faculty and staff have to get a test, and any student traveling from a high-risk state must quarantine for 14 days.The university says it also has a contact tracing team in place to contain any outbreaks.Uptown at Columbia University, undergraduate classes are happening completely online.That's after some other universities, including UNC Chapel Hill and Notre Dame, had to abruptly cancel in person gatherings after seeing an immediate spike in cases."Look at that, and then look at your school reopening plan. And how would you make sure that you don't wind up in that situation?" Cuomo said Wednesday. "What was your testing procedure? Could it have gotten that big, that fast?"Regarding New York City public schools, teachers' union is now demanding, among other things, that everyone entering a school building on September 10 get a COVID or antibody test.Mayor de Blasio's spokeswoman called the demands "fear mongering," noting the transmission rate in the city is now the lowest it's ever been.The city's re-opening plan calls for a mix of in-person and remote learning with students taking turns in classrooms when they return, but more than a quarter of students have decided to go with the all-remote option instead.The union says if teachers don't feel safe on Day One, they just won't show up.Here are the details of the city's Back to School Pledge: