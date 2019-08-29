New Jersey school district installs bulletproof doors in wake of mass shootings

HARRINGTON PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- In the wake of mass shootings across the country, one New Jersey school district is installing bullet-proof doors.The Harrington Park School District has purchased more than 50 of the 150-pound steel doors for the K-8th grade school at a cost of $2,500 each."We wanted family members to see the the door and say, 'Oh my God, what's this?'" Superintendent Dr. Adam Fried said "This is a passive way of knowing, 'I'm comfortable. This is OK.'"The doors represent another layer of safety to protect students in case of a mass shooting like the tragedies we have seen in Columbine, Sandy Hook and Parkland.They have a special locking mechanism, so in the case of someone trying to break into the classroom, the door is double bolted to the frame -- making it impossible to open. And the glass is bullet proof."When I read reports of teachers, staff and administrators throwing themselves in harm's way, i would be remiss if I didn't protect my family," Fried said.The company that makes the door is in Israel, and the district used a special savings account to buy the doors so it would not impact the overall school budget.But officials say the safety features are worth every dime."We have to face what the reality is," mom Charlene Delgrande said. "We have to keep our kids safe and secure."Other school districts in the area have taken notice to the steps Harrington Park has taken, putting in orders for the doors as well.----------