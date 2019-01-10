EDUCATION

Bronx teacher fired over slavery lesson to sue for $1 billion

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) --
A former New York City teacher who was fired for teaching a demonstrative lesson on slavery announced Thursday she intends to sue the New York City Department of Education and many others for $1 billion.

Patricia Cummings, of Farmingville, Long Island, says a school investigation found that there was no proof that she placed her knee in the back of a student while teaching the lesson.

According to Cummings, she had her students at William W Niles School/MS 118 in the Bronx sit close together on the floor last January to show them how slaves sat on slave ships.

At the time, students said Cummings singled out black students and told them to lie face-down on the floor. The allegations were that at one point during the exercise, she stepped on the back of at least one of the students and said, "How does it feel? See how it feels to be a slave."

She was later terminated due to what the school district called poor judgement.

Cummings says she believes she's being discriminated against because she's white.

"They're on the record for saying my performance...I've been rated effective," she said. "I'm an effective teacher."

Cummings intends to sue for discrimination, distress and suffering.

"Ms. Cummings is a dedicated and competent teacher, who should never have been subjected to these false accusations, which have damaged her career and her reputation," attorney Thomas Liotti said. "This is a case of blatant reverse discrimination."

Eyewitness News reached out to the New York City law department for a comment, and we are waiting for a response.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationslaveryteacherschoolnew york city schoolsBronxTremontNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NJ governor announces $27M for preschool program
#SurvivingSJU: St. John's addresses tweets about campus sex assaults
Long Island superintendent's legal battle continues
New bill requires GPS tracking on all NYC school buses
More Education
Top Stories
1 found dead at NJ home where home invasion reported
Crane topples onto office building on Long Island
Man chokes woman on 2 train in attempt to steal necklace
AccuWeather: Light snow expected this weekend
Man allegedly lured 12-year-old girl, raped her in Bronx
Deaths of 2 men in Queens fire ruled double homicide
Toyota recalls 1.7M vehicles in North America to fix air bags
Naked man ID'd in wrong way chase through 2 states
Show More
NJ governor announces $27M for preschool program
Concrete slab falls from UES building into apartments
California surfer survives shark attack, gets 50 stitches
LIVE: Mayor de Blasio delivers State of the City address
Fire tears through classroom of Long Island elementary school
More News