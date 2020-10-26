reopen ny

Only 'opt-in' period for remote NYC students to switch to in-person blended learning set

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced the only "opt-in" period for students wishing to switch from full-remote to blended learning.

November 2-November 15 is the only time that families will be able to make that change. If they do not, they will be fully remote for the entire school year, according to officials.

For information on opting-in to the blended learning plan the city posted information at schools.nyc.gov/returntoschool2020.

"Now that they've seen school up and running, now that they've gotten a chance to see how schools are running, parents have a lot more information, and I understand parents wanting more information before making that choice. Now that we've been able to show how our schools are working, it's time for an opt-in period, it's time to give parents and students a chance to come back into the schools," Mayor de Blasio said.

So far, 280,000 students are attending school in-person as part of the city's blended learning option.

The city says overall attendance is at 85.3%, lower than they'd like to see. Blended learning students' attendance is 82.9%, while remote-learning students' attendance is 85.5%.

Meantime, students at more than 100 schools in New York City returned to some form of in-person learning Monday.

Youngsters in those schools were barred from in-person learning for more than two weeks as officials imposed restrictions to curb COVID-19 spikes in several cluster zones.

But with COVID infection rates in some of those areas decreasing, the schools are allowed to welcome students back into classrooms.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says positivity rates in some of those formerly red and orange cluster zones public schools in Queens are now just 0.18 percent.

Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic School in Forest Hills is one of those schools.

But while the red zone is gone in Queens, it does remain in parts of southern Brooklyn, where the infection rate remains higher than the citywide average.

45 public schools remain closed there.

The Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn actually sued the state after Governor Andrew Cuomo mandated strict capacity limits on religious gatherings in the red zones.

A judge sided with the state, but with the positivity rate declining below the state's 2 percent threshold, those former orange and red zones in Queens became yellow zones, which means fewer restrictions.

Businesses and schools there can once again reopen.

"The focus works," Gov. Cuomo said over the weekend. "We can get the positivity rates under control, as we saw with Queens this week. We get the numbers down and we can open up. It's just math."

