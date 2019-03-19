Investigation into sexting, nude photo solicitation at Sleepy Hollow High School

SLEEPY HOLLOW, Westchester County (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into sexting and the solicitation of nude photos at a Westchester County school.Administrators and police are trying to figure out who sent messages via Snapchat to dozens of students at Sleepy Hollow High School, graphic messages asking for inappropriate photos.Senior Kevin Campuzano says he received one."I didn't know the person's name," said Campuzano. "And he hit me up like, 'yo, you got anything?', and I was like I don't do that, and he was like, 'I'll trade you photos', and I just left them unopened from there."At first many students say they ignored the message and blocked the account that they didn't recognize.But through word of mouth, the students realized just how many had been solicited through the same account.Administrators became aware last Wednesday, which is when the principal says she learned several male and female students were indeed sexting, freely sending nude photos to students they did know."That doesn't surprise me to be honest," said Campuzano. "That happens a lot, but it's usually with the younger people. Nobody takes it seriously that they're going to be charged with things because they don't really flaunt stuff like that. They just have it but they don't really flaunt it."A note was sent to parents reminding them such material is considered child pornography under state law.The letter added, "Although it is disturbing to think that many of our students do not see this as an issue it is important for us to clarify that both requesting and sending inappropriate pictures is wrong and could have both immediate and lasting consequences."The administration plans an assembly with representatives of the district attorney's office to drive that message home.Police say they are still in the initial stages of the investigation.----------