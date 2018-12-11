EDUCATION

South Carolina school districts use tablets to eliminate snow days

EMBED </>More Videos

A pilot program in five school districts sends every student home with a Chromebook. When inclement weather keeps them from coming into class, they log on from home to do their daily lessons.

SOUTH CAROLINA --
Some school districts in South Carolina no longer have snow days, thanks to the utilization of technology.

No matter what the weather, the students will continue to learn.

A pilot program in five school districts sends every student home with a Chromebook.

When inclement weather keeps them from coming into class, they log on from home to do their daily lessons.

Parents say it's a win all around. Their kids keep learning when they're forced to be at home, and they don't have to make up any days at the end of the school year.

