Florida school fills vending machine with books instead of sweets

An elementary school has books instead of sweets in their vending machine.

A Florida elementary school's vending machine is serving up books instead of sweets.

The vending machine -- with no sugar or calories -- is simply filled with food for the brain.

A staff member got the idea from social media, and a friend helped find a refurbished machine that is now stocked up with favorites.

The books are priced at 50 cents each.

The machine officially opened Monday for literacy week, but some students have already been pumping in their quarters.

