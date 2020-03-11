Education

Student at John Jay College tests positive for coronavirus on Upper West Side

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A student at John Jay College on the Upper West Side of Manhattan tested positive for coronavirus.

The positive test prompted CUNY to close the school Wednesday out of an abundance of caution, amid calls for CUNY and SUNY schools to switch to remote education.

The school released a statement on social media saying since experiencing symptoms, the student had not returned to the campus.


INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Latest Coronavirus News
Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City
Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases
Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19
