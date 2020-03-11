Student at John Jay College tests positive for coronavirus on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A student at John Jay College on the Upper West Side of Manhattan tested positive for coronavirus.The positive test prompted CUNY to close the school Wednesday out of an abundance of caution, amid calls for CUNY and SUNY schools to switch to remote education.The school released a statement on social media saying since experiencing symptoms, the student had not returned to the campus.ADD THESE LINKS TO THE BOTTOM OF ALL LOCAL STORIES