ABC7 Unite: Designer from Brooklyn reversing fashion industry diversity trends

According to WWD, a site devoted to fashion, beauty and business, the decision to feature newcomers was deliberate because of the current lack of diversity in the fashion industry.
It's odd that a business known for taking risks when it comes to style lags behind in terms of diversity, but it does. Black-owned fashion companies account for just 1.3% of all sales, making the work of Edvin Thompson even more important.
Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn is a world away from Manhattan's Seventh Avenue -- known as Fashion Avenue in the Garment District -- but it's also the future.
For an industry struggling to become more diverse, what's happening in Thompson's apartment is sign of changing times. And at his personal sewing machine, his new collection was taking shape.
"It's a celebration of life," he said. "It's a call for action. My clothes simply make people feel good."
Thompson was born in Jamaica and grew up in New Jersey.
"I really wanted to continue sustaining my cultural background, and my culture is very vibrant," he said. "So of course I wanted to bring that to the forefront with the colors in my collection."
Thompson found his calling at Plainfield High School.
"Me and my friends we were eager for something different," he said. "And we were excited that we were the different."
Today, a small group Thompson calls his" design family" helps him create his garments under the brand name Theophilio.
It's a Black-owned business and a beacon of hope in an industry where such companies represent a tiny fraction of all sales.
"A lot of people of color don't get the chance or even the space to really talk about our struggles and talk about our trials," he said.
Industry experts like WWD Style Director Alex Badia are starting to pay attention.
"When you see that kind of fashion, you realize that there is a lot that is new out there that we haven't seen yet," Badia said, "And that is exactly what we need. We need new voices. We need new."
It's a need Thompson is determined to fulfill.
"Because the future has to be bright for us," he said.
He wants to be a bridge between cultures and throw a spotlight on all his community has to offer. Thompson hopes the fashion industry continues to embrace diversity going forward beyond this moment when inclusion has become so trendy.
RESOURCES
We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:
Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project
Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School
Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools
Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)
Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism
Podcasts
1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix
Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube