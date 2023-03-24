Should I freeze my eggs? Fertility expert and egg-freezing advocate weigh in

Have you ever wondered about the pros and cons of freezing your eggs? Dr. James Grifo, Program Director of the NYU Langone Fertility Center, and Serena Kerrigan, an influencer who recently froze her eggs, sit down to answer some of the most common questions about the procedure.

NEW YORK -- Over the last few years, egg freezing has been growing in popularity; during 2020, egg-freezing procedures in the US were estimated to have increased by nearly 40% compared to pre-pandemic numbers. So, ABC Localish is on a mission to help viewers answer the question of "Should I freeze my eggs?" with insight from Dr. James Grifo, Program Director of the NYU Langone Fertility Center, and Serena Kerrigan, an influencer who recently froze her eggs and advocates passionately online for more education on the topic.

Delia Paunescu is a 36-year-old social media consultant currently considering freezing her eggs. On this episode of "Should I?" Paunescu sits down with Dr. Grifo and Kerrigan to learn more about the procedure including information about its cost, invasiveness, and success rate. Watch the full episode to find out what Paunescu's final decision was!