Police seek suspect who hit elderly man in head with heavy rock outside East Village candy store

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect who assaulted an elderly man in the East Village.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect who assaulted an elderly man in the East Village.

Officials say the incident happened at around 3 p.m. outside Ray's Candy Shop on Tuesday.

The suspect approached the 90-year-old victim with a package and asked the man if he wanted to buy it.

Officials say that when the victim asked what was inside this package, the suspect told him to hold it and that he was going to kill the victim.

The suspect hit the victim on the side of the head and face with an object that was described as a belt with a heavy rock on the end, officials said.

The victim was bleeding but was not immediately taken to the hospital after the incident. The suspect ran away on Avenue A.

The NYPD has released video footage and pictures from nearby surveillance cameras. The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Brooklyn man mailed ashes of person he's never met in bizarre mishap

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.