Elderly man stabbed inside Brooklyn apartment, woman he invited over in custody

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An 85-year-old man was fatally stabbed in his Brooklyn apartment, allegedly by a woman he invited inside.The victim, Edill Gonzales, called the 48-year-old woman to his apartment on Lefferts Avenue in Crown Heights Thursday night.At some point, police say she fatally stabbed him. Gonzales suffered several stab wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County.She was taken into custody and charges against the suspect are pending. A knife was recovered at the scene.Police say the woman did not rob Gonzales but, was invited to discuss an employment opportunity.'The building's super said that he warned Gonzales about the women often seen coming and going from his apartment."I always talk to him about that. Stop carrying all these women inside there...he wouldn't listen," said Renicks Thomas, the building's superintendent. "I was concerned because I figure something might happen to him with these women."Police have not yet identified the woman in custody. Sources say she has prior arrests for sex related crimes.----------