NEW YORK (WABC) -- An elderly man was killed after being run over by a box truck in Brooklyn.
The 85-year-old was struck on 39th Street and 3rd Ave in Sunset Park just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
He was transported to Lutheran Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. No criminality is suspected at this time.
In a separate incident, a woman was struck and killed on a Lower Manhattan Street.
Police say the woman was struck on Broadway and Howard Street just before 5 p.m. Thursday. No further information has been released.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Elderly man killed after being run over by box truck in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News