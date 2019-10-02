Elderly man struck by dirt bike while walking in Bronx

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver of a dirt bike who hit an elderly man crossing the street in the Bronx.

Authorities say the driver hit the 78-year-old man on a crosswalk on East Tremont Avenue on Sept. 24.

The suspect picked up his bike and took off - leaving the victim injured on the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mount hopebronxnew york cityhit and runpedestrian struckdirt bike
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen boy rescued from home of registered sex offender in the Bronx
2 swimmers missing, 1 rescued near Rockaway Beach
Woman sneaks into Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit
Man brandishes box cutter on NYC subway, calls passengers N-word
3rd death reported in Connecticut from EEE
Using term 'illegal alien' in NYC could result in hefty fine
1st vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials
Show More
Whole Foods recalls cheese in NY, NJ, and CT over listeria concerns
Toddler dies after being left in hot car while mom allegedly drank
AccuWeather: Record heat on tap for Wednesday
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Police: Alleged robber shoots accomplice in head during robbery
More TOP STORIES News