Elderly man struck by dirt bike while walking in Bronx

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver of a dirt bike who hit an elderly man crossing the street in the Bronx.Authorities say the driver hit the 78-year-old man on a crosswalk on East Tremont Avenue on Sept. 24.The suspect picked up his bike and took off - leaving the victim injured on the ground.The victim was taken to the hospital and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------