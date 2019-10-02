MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver of a dirt bike who hit an elderly man crossing the street in the Bronx.
Authorities say the driver hit the 78-year-old man on a crosswalk on East Tremont Avenue on Sept. 24.
The suspect picked up his bike and took off - leaving the victim injured on the ground.
The victim was taken to the hospital and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Elderly man struck by dirt bike while walking in Bronx
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News