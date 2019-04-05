81-year-old woman fatally struck by jitney bus in Battery Park

BATTERY PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- An elderly woman was fatally struck by a jitney bus in Manhattan Thursday night.The accident happened at about 7 p.m. at South End Avenue and Albany Street in Battery Park.Police say the 81-year-old woman had just gotten off the vehicle when she was struck. The driver remained on the scene.Police are continuing to investigate the accident. So far no charges have been filed.The victim's identity has not yet been released.----------