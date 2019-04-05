81-year-old woman fatally struck by jitney bus in Battery Park

By Eyewitness News
BATTERY PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- An elderly woman was fatally struck by a jitney bus in Manhattan Thursday night.

The accident happened at about 7 p.m. at South End Avenue and Albany Street in Battery Park.

Police say the 81-year-old woman had just gotten off the vehicle when she was struck. The driver remained on the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident. So far no charges have been filed.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
battery park citymanhattannew york citypedestrian struckwoman killedbus accident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Police say 3 victims, 1 suspect dead in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News