Child critically injured in fall down Bronx elevator shaft

Police say David Bonola had an on-and-off relationship with the victim, 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal.

CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A child is in critical condition after falling down an elevator shaft in the Bronx Thursday.It happened around 12:30 p.m. in a building on Grand Concourse, where units responded to a report of a trauma.Arriving firefighters found the child unconscious on top of the elevator, which was located in the basement of the building.The child was transported to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.The circumstances of the child's fall are unknown at this time.The investigation is active and ongoing.----------