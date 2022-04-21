Child critically injured in fall down Bronx elevator shaft

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in a building on Grand Concourse, where units responded to a report of a trauma.
Arriving firefighters found the child unconscious on top of the elevator, which was located in the basement of the building.
The child was transported to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.
The circumstances of the child's fall are unknown at this time.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
