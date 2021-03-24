Suspect shot, injured in DEA operation outside Ruby Tuesday's in New Jersey: Officials

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10443487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An explosion at an asphalt plant on Long Island sent thick dark smoke pluming into the sky Tuesday afternoon.

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot and injured during a DEA operation in New Jersey, authorities say.According to DEA officials, a member of their task force was involved in a shooting during an enforcement operation outside a Ruby Tuesday's in Elizabeth.They say no agents or task force officers were injured.A suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital.----------