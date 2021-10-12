Health & Fitness

Breast cancer survivor's costumes bring positivity, humor to treatment

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Breast cancer survivor's costumes bring positivity to treatment

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A breast cancer survivor is describing how she used her positive attitude and sense of humor to help lighten the mood during treatment.

It's a bit odd to see a person wearing a hamburger costume in Lower Manhattan, but after talking with Ellen Fields for just a few minutes, it makes perfect sense.

"Whether I'm upset about it or happy about it, it is what it is so it's how I dealt with it," Fields said.

In August of 2019, doctors told Fields she had breast cancer.

The then 45-year-old from Brooklyn started chemo in October of that year.

To lighten the mood, her niece Hailey suggested bringing her stuffed animal along -- a giant emotional support unicorn.

MORE NEWS | Name that pooch: New York Islanders adopt 3rd 'Puppy with a Purpose'
EMBED More News Videos

The New York Islanders have drafted their third "Puppy with a Purpose," and they want your help finding a name.



"She said please take Sugar with you so other patients can feel better while getting medicine to help them get better," Fields said.

Well, sugar was a hit! Which got Fields thinking -- and along with her other nieces, came up with a plan.

It was next level. Each time Fields went to an appointment, she'd wear a different costume. Each would also come with a sign, a play on words for fighting and beating cancer.
"A couple patients started telling me their own situations. One lady was like, 'thank you so much,' she and her husband were there and were shell shocked," Fields said.

The costumes were front and center during her six months of chemo at New York Presbyterian, followed by six and a half weeks of radiation at a New Jersey hospital.

"I keep them, I love them, they make me happy, other people happy," Fields said.

MORE NEWS: Emergency landing at LGA was 'misunderstanding,' passenger not charged
EMBED More News Videos

A plane traveling from Indianapolis to New York City made an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport following a security incident involving a passenger.



Ellen is now in remission. She tells Eyewitness News she's not trying to sugar coat things -- rather provide some levity in what can be a very dark situation.

"Even if they are terminal you can smile, it's not great, but there are moments in life that are great," she said.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslower manhattanmanhattannew york citybreast cancerbreast cancer awarenesscancer carecancerfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gabby Petito died by strangulation: Coroner
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
NY judge grants injunction against health care vaccine mandate
Name that pooch: Islanders adopt 3rd 'Puppy with a Purpose'
Federal judge denies teachers' request for injunction on vax mandate
MTA chief looks to make transportation more accessible for all riders
Mother of girl in attempted kidnapping says suspect 'not mentally OK'
Show More
How supply and demand debacle could impact holiday plans
Tom Hanks, Laura Dern to host 'A Night in The Academy Museum' on ABC
Advice shifting on aspirin use for preventing heart attacks, strokes
LI man accused of luring, attacking Hispanic men at abandoned sites
Officers remove tire stuck on elk's neck for years
More TOP STORIES News