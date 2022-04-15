Teen shot during alleged car break-in in Queens

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A teen was shot in the leg and two others injured after shots were fired as they allegedly tried to steal car parts in Elmhurst, Queens.

The 15 year old was shot as he and the others were breaking into the car, attempting to stealing car parts, at 39-45 69th Place at around 2:30 a.m.Friday.

The shot teen and two others fled on a moped, and crashed into a car driven by an off-duty police officer from New Jersey, on 65 Street.

The three were held by the off-duty officer for responding police.



The shot teen and two others were taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

Charges are pending against all three.

