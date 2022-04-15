Teen shot during alleged car break-in in Queens

The 15 year old was shot as he and the others were breaking into the car, attempting to stealing car parts, at 39-45 69th Place at around 2:30 a.m.Friday.
The shot teen and two others fled on a moped, and crashed into a car driven by an off-duty police officer from New Jersey, on 65 Street.
The three were held by the off-duty officer for responding police.
The shot teen and two others were taken to Elmhurst Hospital.
Charges are pending against all three.
