McDonald's worker smashes coffee pot of hot water on customer's head in Bronx: Police

FILE image (Shutterstock)

CROTONA PARK EAST, Bronx (WABC) -- A worker at a McDonalds in the Bronx is under arrest after allegedly smashing a coffee pot filled with hot water over the head of a customer.

The incident was reported late Thursday night at the restaurant on Boston Road.

The victim reportedly first spit on the worker and tried to climb in through the drive-thru window of the restaurant.

Authorities say the employee, 24-year-old Emonie Reed, responded by hitting him over the head with a coffee pot filled hot water.

The coffee pot shattered, cutting the man on the neck. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and was said to be stable.

Reed was taken into custody. She was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityarrestmcdonald'sfast food restaurant
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News