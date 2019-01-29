'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett attacked in Chicago in possible hate crime, police say

Chicago police are investigating a possible hate crime involving a cast member of the TV show "Empire." (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO --
Chicago police are investigating a possible hate crime involving a cast member of the TV show "Empire."

The 36-year-old man was walking in the 300-block of East Lower Water Street early Tuesday when two people he didn't know started yelling racial and homophobic slurs at him, police said.

They allegedly struck the victim in the face with their hands and poured a chemical on him.

Police said one of the suspects wrapped a rope around his neck during the attack before they both ran away.

The victim was able to make it to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Chicago police did not name the victim, other than to see he was an actor on the show, but TMZ reports Jussie Smollett was the target of the attack. Smollett plays Jamal Lyon on "Empire."

Detectives are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

They are looking for any video that may have recorded what happened, seeking witnesses and working to establish a timeline of events.

Anyone who has information pertinent to the investigation should call Area Central at 312-747-8382. Tips can be submitted anonymously at www.cpdtip.com.

