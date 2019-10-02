Employee who stopped out-of-control catering cart at O'Hare to be honored

CHICAGO -- A quick-thinking employee will be honored for stopping an out-of-control American Airlines catering cart on the tarmac at O'Hare International Airport Monday.

Jorge Manalang prevented injuries to his coworkers and damage to the plane when he rammed the spinning cart with a push-back tug, knocking it on its side.

EMBED More News Videos

Wild video captured an American Airlines catering cart losing control on the tarmac at O'Hare International Airport Monday.



Manalang said he was "just doing his job."

RELATED: Catering cart loses control at O'Hare International Airport

The cart began spinning out of control when a case of water slipped onto the gas pedal. A passenger waiting for a flight caught the entire ordeal on cell phone video.

American Airlines said no one was injured in the incident and it resulted only in one 10 minute flight delay.

"We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle. Safety is our top priority and we are working with our partners to investigate the incident," the statement said.

Manalang's quick thinking even caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who tweeted "Great job, just in time!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoo'hareamerican airlinescaught on videoohare airport
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 swimmers missing, 1 rescued near Rockaway Beach
Woman sneaks into Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit
Teen boy rescued from Bronx home of registered sex offender
AccuWeather: Record heat on tap for Wednesday
Man brandishes box cutter on NYC subway, calls passengers N-word
3rd death reported in Connecticut from EEE
Using term 'illegal alien' in NYC could result in hefty fine
Show More
71-year-old woman sucker punched in random attack speaks out
Elderly man struck by dirt bike while walking in Bronx
1st vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Whole Foods recalls cheese in NY, NJ, and CT over listeria concerns
More TOP STORIES News