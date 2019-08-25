Employees tied up in jewelry store robbery in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for three men who robbed a jewelry store in Midtown Manhattan Sunday.The incident happened just after noon at a store on West 47th Street in the Diamond District.The suspects tied up employees, robbed the store and fled the scene, according to investigators.There is no word yet on what was taken.Police say they are looking for three black males in connection with the robbery, but have not yet released any further descriptions.----------