Employees tied up in jewelry store robbery in Midtown Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for three men who robbed a jewelry store in Midtown Manhattan Sunday.

The incident happened just after noon at a store on West 47th Street in the Diamond District.

The suspects tied up employees, robbed the store and fled the scene, according to investigators.

There is no word yet on what was taken.

Police say they are looking for three black males in connection with the robbery, but have not yet released any further descriptions.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york cityrobberyjewelry theft
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen crossing Long Island highway killed by hit-and-run driver
Potentially dangerous algae blooms confirmed in 2 NYC parks
'Lady and the Tramp' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
Funeral for man crushed when elevator dropped in Manhattan
NJ officials warn of gridlock, street closures for MTV VMAs
Police: Woman makes anti-Muslim comments, spits on teen on bus
Up Close: Eric Garner's mom, NYPD Commissioner on Pantaleo firing
Show More
Former New York congressman denies sex abuse allegations
AccuWeather: Cloudier on Sunday
Son of ex-NY Jet accused of murdering parents arrested
Hundreds of apartments in Brooklyn still with no water
Fmr. Congressman Joe Walsh to take on Trump in GOP primary
More TOP STORIES News