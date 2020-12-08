EMS unit lured with bogus call, robbed in New York city

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8551005" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cell phone video shows an incident in Times Square that began as a dispute before escalating into a fight.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An EMS unit was robbed in Brooklyn after the suspect apparently made a bogus call to lure them to him.The incident was reported Monday at 11 p.m. at a location at 365 Sackman Street.Police say a 45-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, party of a voluntary ambulance squad, responded to that location for reports of a patient experiencing "difficult breathing."They took the elevator to the 11th floor where they were met my a masked man with a firearm.The suspect took their supply bag and send them back downstairs to the lobby. The bag was later found with the radio and tablet missing.Authorities say there was no patient, it was a fake call to lure them to the location.No injuries were reported, but the suspect remains on the loose.----------