Video captures brawl among several people in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A brawl broke out among several people Saturday night in the heart of Times Square.Cell phone video shows the incident that began as a dispute before escalating into a fight.It took place at 47th Street and Broadway around 9 p.m.NYPD officers, some on horseback, arrived to help bring the situation under control.According to an eyewitness, the brawl broke out among street performers.----------